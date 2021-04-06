× Expand KSB Scaled to Perfection: Encore! will be held at the KSB Miniatures Collection, Maysville, Kentucky.

Scaled to Perfection: Encore!

Back by popular demand for 2021 from the KSB Miniatures Collection at Kentucky Gateway Museum! This world-class destination for miniaturists and art lovers alike is proud to present Scaled to Perfection: Encore! from April 6th to December 31st. The exhibition will feature hundreds of recently acquired miniatures and furnished structures in a 2,000-square-foot expanded gallery space. Admission to the KSB Miniatures Collection and this special event is included in the KYGMC admission price.

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit ksbminiaturescollection.com