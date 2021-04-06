Scaled to Perfection: Encore!

×

Back by popular demand, the KSB Miniatures Collection at KYGMC is pleased to announce a repeat presentation of its widely acclaimed 2018-2019 exhibition of new miniatures, Scaled to Perfection. Hundreds of recently acquired miniatures will be added for the exhibit along with many fully furnished houses and room boxes that are rarely displayed due to space. Catherine Palace on temporary display Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Details at www.ksbminiaturescollection.com