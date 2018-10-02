Scaled to Perfection: A Gallery of New Miniatures

A working harpsichord that fits in the palm of your hand, an 18th century functional microscope that stands less than two inches tall and tiny reproductions of some of the world's most famous pieces of art.

The KSB Miniatures Collection at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is celebrating ten years with an eight-month-long exhibition highlighting hundreds of new fine-scale miniatures. Be the first to see Savage Manor by acclaimed British miniaturists Mulvany & Rogers, as well as never-before-displayed houses and one-of-kind 1/12-scale creations.

Check the website for updates on hours, admission and special events. Closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information visit ksbminiaturescollection.com