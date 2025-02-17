× Expand KMAC Families during a reception for a previous Scholastic exhibition.

Scholastic Gold Key and American Visions Exhibition

KMAC is once again honored to host the Scholastic Gold Key and American Vision Exhibition for 2025! Gold Key Awards are given to talented young artists in grades 7-12 in the Louisville Metropolitan Area, while the American Vision award is given to a select few Gold Key works that demonstrate exceptional quality. The Scholastic Gold Key Exhibition will be on view until March 2nd, 2025. KMAC is open Tuesday- Sunday, 10am - 5pm.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

--