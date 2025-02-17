Scholastic Gold Key and American Visions Exhibition

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Scholastic Gold Key and American Visions Exhibition

KMAC is once again honored to host the Scholastic Gold Key and American Vision Exhibition for 2025! Gold Key Awards are given to talented young artists in grades 7-12 in the Louisville Metropolitan Area, while the American Vision award is given to a select few Gold Key works that demonstrate exceptional quality. The Scholastic Gold Key Exhibition will be on view until March 2nd, 2025. KMAC is open Tuesday- Sunday, 10am - 5pm.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org 

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
5025890102
to
to
to
to
to
