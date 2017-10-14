Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.
Meet Tom. Tom is a brand new teacher and today is his first day, which would be really exciting if Tom wasn’t terrified! What if the students don’t like him? What if he forgets everything he knows? Never fear –Schoolhouse Rock is here! Timeless tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” will surely give Tom the confidence he needs!
Recommended for ages 7 and up.
$16 General Admission
Saturday, October 14 – 2:00 & 7:00pm
Sunday, October 15 – 2:00pm
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map