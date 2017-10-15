Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.

Meet Tom. Tom is a brand new teacher and today is his first day, which would be really exciting if Tom wasn’t terrified! What if the students don’t like him? What if he forgets everything he knows? Never fear –Schoolhouse Rock is here! Timeless tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” will surely give Tom the confidence he needs!

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

$16 General Admission

Saturday, October 14 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, October 15 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org