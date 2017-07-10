Schools Out Science Camp

Owensboro Museum of Science and History 122 E 2nd St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Schools Out Science Camp

Schools Out Science Camp: A partnership between the Owensboro Museum of Science & History & the Kentucky Science Center!

Grades K-1: WILD BY DESIGN! - Is that a bug or a leaf? Is that poisonous, or is it trying to scare away predators? Find out how animals around the world protect themselves from their environments.

Grades 2-3: ECO EXPLORERS! - Discover what it means to be an ecologist as we investigate what lives in our soil. Explore some of America’s National Parks and investigate how some of the ecosystems support life in extreme ways. Finally, roll up your sleeves and experiment.

Grades 4-5: WeDo Zoo! - It’s the wild side of robotic engineering! Learn about animal adaptations and robotics! Design and build a robotics animal using LEGO WeDo Robotics.

Registration is $175 for the week; 10% discount for OMSH members

For more information or to register call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org

Owensboro Museum of Science and History 122 E 2nd St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

