Schools Out Science Camp

Owensboro Museum of Science and History 122 E 2nd St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Schools Out Science Camp

A partnership between the Owensboro Museum of Science &History & the Kentucky Science Center!

Grades K-1: TALL TALES-HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE! Dive into the science inside your favorite tall tales! Have you ever wondered if a cow can really jump over the moon? Can you build a suit to protect Humpty Dumpty during a three story fall? Explore the world of tall tales from medieval times, when many of these stories originated, to our real lives now!

Grades 2-3: ENGINEERING EXTREMES -Take on real-life challenges that explore concepts in physics, architecture, mechanical and structural engineering.

Grades 4-5: MEDICAL MYSTERIES! Discover the medical advances that explain certain genetic mutations. Why can kids have brown eyes if both parents' eyes are blue? Can mutations give you super human strength? Uncode these secrets that hide in our genome!

Registration is $175 for the week; 10% discount for OMSH members!

For more information or to register call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org

Owensboro Museum of Science and History 122 E 2nd St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

