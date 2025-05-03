Schoolyard Winery's Farmer's Market
to
Schoolyard Winery 14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD, Verona, Kentucky 41092
Chris
Schoolyard Winery's Farmer's Market 2025
Schoolyard Winery's Farmer's Market
Our weekly farmers market is back rain or shine. Come join us for fun community vibes at the morning market, or as we host a delightful evening market every third Saturday during this year's 2025 Farmer's Market season!
Vendors change from week to week so be sure to stop in often.
May 3,2025 10am-1pm - Opening Day
May 10th 10am-1pm
May 17th 4pm-7pm music at 6 by Lynn and Merry
May 24th 10am-1pm
May 31st 10am-1pm
June 7th 10am -1pm
June 14th 10am -1pm
June 21st 4 pm - 7pm music at 6pm by Meridian
June 28th 10am -1pm
July 5th 10am -1pm
July 12th 10am -1pm
July 19th 4 pm - 7pm music at 6pm by Roger
July 26th 10am -3pm Christmas in July music by Lynn and Merry
August 2nd 10am -1pm
Aug 9- no market us127 yardsale
August 16th 3pm Woodstock with Market vendors
music by Velvet Soul, Lynn and Merry, Rolled in Stone
August 23rd 10am -1pm
August 30th 10am -1pm
September 6th 10am-1pm
September 13th 10am-1pm
September 20th 4pm-7pm music at 6pm by Andy Danzl
September 27th 10am -1pm
October 25th 3pm-5pm Market trick or treat for kids
Winery Halloween Costume Contest and Party to start at 5pm.
November 22nd 10am-3pm Small Business Saturday
In the event of rain the markets will be moved indoors.
Follow us on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094446451992&mibextid=b06tZ0
We are located at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery directly across from the Verona post office at
14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD
VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092
if you would like to be a vendor contact Chris via text at 859-242-2087
For more information call 859-814-4126 or email schoolyardwinerysfarmersmarket@gmail.com