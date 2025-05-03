× Expand Chris Schoolyard Winery's Farmer's Market 2025

Schoolyard Winery's Farmer's Market

Our weekly farmers market is back rain or shine. Come join us for fun community vibes at the morning market, or as we host a delightful evening market every third Saturday during this year's 2025 Farmer's Market season!

Vendors change from week to week so be sure to stop in often.

May 3,2025 10am-1pm - Opening Day

May 10th 10am-1pm

May 17th 4pm-7pm music at 6 by Lynn and Merry

May 24th 10am-1pm

May 31st 10am-1pm

June 7th 10am -1pm

June 14th 10am -1pm

June 21st 4 pm - 7pm music at 6pm by Meridian

June 28th 10am -1pm

July 5th 10am -1pm

July 12th 10am -1pm

July 19th 4 pm - 7pm music at 6pm by Roger

July 26th 10am -3pm Christmas in July music by Lynn and Merry

August 2nd 10am -1pm

Aug 9- no market us127 yardsale

August 16th 3pm Woodstock with Market vendors

music by Velvet Soul, Lynn and Merry, Rolled in Stone

August 23rd 10am -1pm

August 30th 10am -1pm

September 6th 10am-1pm

September 13th 10am-1pm

September 20th 4pm-7pm music at 6pm by Andy Danzl

September 27th 10am -1pm

October 25th 3pm-5pm Market trick or treat for kids

Winery Halloween Costume Contest and Party to start at 5pm.

November 22nd 10am-3pm Small Business Saturday

In the event of rain the markets will be moved indoors.

Follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094446451992&mibextid=b06tZ0

We are located at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery directly across from the Verona post office at

14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD

VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092

if you would like to be a vendor contact Chris via text at 859-242-2087

For more information call 859-814-4126 or email schoolyardwinerysfarmersmarket@gmail.com