× Expand Chris 2026 Flyer - 1 Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market 📅 Market Schedule:🌄Morning Only Market 10:00 am - 1:00pm🌄May 2ndMay 9th May 23rdMay 30thJune 6thJune 13thJune 27thJuly 11thJuly 25thAugust 1stAug 8-no marketAugust 22ndAugust 29thSeptember 5thSeptember 12thSeptember26thOctober 3rdOctober 10thOctober 24th🌌Evening Only Markets4pm-7pm🌌May 16th June 20thJuly 18thSeptember 19thOctober 17th🛍️Specialty Shopping Extravaganzas!!!🛍️Christmas-in-July Spectacular!July 25th 1pm-5pmRemembering WoodstockAugust 15th 3pm-9pmGhouls N Goblins Trick-or-Treat/Halloween PartyOctober 31st-3pm-9pmSmall Business SaturdayNovember 21st-1pm-6pm

Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market

A relaxed open-air market on the beautiful grounds of Schoolyard Winery in Verona, KY. Local farmers, youth entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers come together every week in a welcoming countryside atmosphere. Free to attend — wine and bourbon bar on site! Indoor option available in inclement weather.

Products: Fresh produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, handmade goods, baked goods, crafts

Contact:

📞Gary: (859) 814-4126

📞 Jenny: (859) 803-6597

📞 Chris: (859) 242-2087

schoolyardwinerysfarmersmarket@gmail.com

veronawinery.gmail com

📅 Market Schedule:

🌄Morning Only Market

10:00 am - 1:00pm🌄

May 2nd

May 9th

May 23rd

May 30th

June 6th

June 13th

June 27th

July 11th

July 25th

August 1st

Aug 8-no market

August 22nd

August 29th

September 5th

September 12th

September26th

October 3rd

October 10th

October 24th

🌌Evening Only Markets

4pm-7pm🌌

May 16th

June 20th

July 18th

September 19th

October 17th

🛍️Specialty Shopping Extravaganzas!!!🛍️

Christmas-in-July Spectacular!

July 25th 1pm-5pm

Remembering Woodstock

August 15th 3pm-9pm

Ghouls N Goblins Trick-or-Treat/Halloween Party

October 31st-3pm-9pm

Small Business Saturday

November 21st-1pm-6pm

For more information call (859) 814-4126