Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market
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Schoolyard Winery 14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD, Verona, Kentucky 41092
Chris
2026 Flyer - 1
Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market 📅 Market Schedule:🌄Morning Only Market 10:00 am - 1:00pm🌄May 2ndMay 9th May 23rdMay 30thJune 6thJune 13thJune 27thJuly 11thJuly 25thAugust 1stAug 8-no marketAugust 22ndAugust 29thSeptember 5thSeptember 12thSeptember26thOctober 3rdOctober 10thOctober 24th🌌Evening Only Markets4pm-7pm🌌May 16th June 20thJuly 18thSeptember 19thOctober 17th🛍️Specialty Shopping Extravaganzas!!!🛍️Christmas-in-July Spectacular!July 25th 1pm-5pmRemembering WoodstockAugust 15th 3pm-9pmGhouls N Goblins Trick-or-Treat/Halloween PartyOctober 31st-3pm-9pmSmall Business SaturdayNovember 21st-1pm-6pm
Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market
A relaxed open-air market on the beautiful grounds of Schoolyard Winery in Verona, KY. Local farmers, youth entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers come together every week in a welcoming countryside atmosphere. Free to attend — wine and bourbon bar on site! Indoor option available in inclement weather.
Products: Fresh produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, handmade goods, baked goods, crafts
Contact:
📞Gary: (859) 814-4126
📞 Jenny: (859) 803-6597
📞 Chris: (859) 242-2087
schoolyardwinerysfarmersmarket@gmail.com
veronawinery.gmail com
📅 Market Schedule:
🌄Morning Only Market
10:00 am - 1:00pm🌄
May 2nd
May 9th
May 23rd
May 30th
June 6th
June 13th
June 27th
July 11th
July 25th
August 1st
Aug 8-no market
August 22nd
August 29th
September 5th
September 12th
September26th
October 3rd
October 10th
October 24th
🌌Evening Only Markets
4pm-7pm🌌
May 16th
June 20th
July 18th
September 19th
October 17th
🛍️Specialty Shopping Extravaganzas!!!🛍️
Christmas-in-July Spectacular!
July 25th 1pm-5pm
Remembering Woodstock
August 15th 3pm-9pm
Ghouls N Goblins Trick-or-Treat/Halloween Party
October 31st-3pm-9pm
Small Business Saturday
November 21st-1pm-6pm
For more information call (859) 814-4126