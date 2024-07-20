× Expand Chris Event flyer

Schoolyard Winery's Farmers Market

We are the surrounding areas friends, family, and youth. This is a local home town community market.

We host relaxing open air market atmosphere where local youth entrepreneurs, farmers, and artisans come together to sell their wares, socialize with locals, and contribute to the community every Saturday morning 10am until 1pm in Verona, Ky. We also have local musicians that play occasional live music. Come join us for a delightful morning market while enjoying fun uplifting community vibes!

Vendors change from week to week so be sure to stop in often.

If your interested in being a vendor contact Chris 859-242-2087. We are her always excepting new vendors including youth, handmade, homemade, farm made, farm grown, and more.

We do not accept things like yard sale/ready made/cleaners (tideinsurance salesmen/flea market vendors,etc

Schoolyard Winery is directly across from the Verona post office at

14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD

VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092