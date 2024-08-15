× Expand Jenny 2024 cruise-in schedule

Schoolyard Winery's Summer Cruise-Ins

Bring your vintage car, truck, or bike to show off or show up the neighbors!

Schoolyard Winery is holding their yearly summer Cruise-ins the third Thursday of every month from May thru October!

There will be a food truck and live music on hand at every cruise-in this season. Be sure to follow the schoolyard winery Facebook page for current listing on who is playing/food truck and other special events.

Join us for the fun, talk to like-minded gear heads and gas monkeys, or just come for the cars! Don't forget to bring the family!!

They will be serving up wine, beer, and bourbon at their Wine bar and Bourbon Lounge for patrons 21 and older!

Located at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery 14923 Walton-Verona Rd. Verona, Kentucky 41092

For more information call (859) 814-4126 or visit schoolyardwinery.com