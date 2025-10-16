Science Comedy Night

× Expand Louisville Laughs Nerdy comedy for science buffs or just beer drinkers

Join us at Gravely Brewing on October 16 at 7 PM for an unforgettable night of nerdy stand-up comedy.

This show is traveling from Washington D.C. and features science comedian Kasha Patel, who was named one of the Best Undiscovered Comedians by Thrillist magazine and her mom, as well as local nerdy talent.

Kasha has tested this show in front of high school STEM classes and drunk non-science-y adults, who both gave rave reviews and laughed at fart jokes.

This show is a fundraiser for The Linda Norgrove Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting the women and children of Afghanistan and has been paying for life-changing surgeries for Afghan women and girls for a decade.

For more information call 5027248311.