New Exhibit Open House for the Public!

200 years ago, Julia Ann Hieronymus Tevis was determined to establish the ground-breaking Science Hill Female Academy in Shelbyville, KY. In this special school, girls would learn to read, write, study Greek, Latin, French, learn mathematics and sciences such as chemistry, astronomy and geology - subjects often taught only to boys in the best schools. This Protestant boarding school for girls ages 12 – 16 opened its doors on Monday, March 25, 1825 with 20 pupils of different ages and learning abilities. By 1852, there were 250 students enrolled.

The Shelby County Historical Society has recently installed a new exhibit Science Hill Female Academy: The Leadership of Educated Women at its museum located at 627 Main Street. On Saturday, March 8th from 10 am – 2 pm, the Historical Society will be hosting an Open House for the public to unveil this latest exhibit during Women’s History Month.

Two rooms of the museum are devoted to the history of Science Hill, its founder Julia Tevis, and the Poynter family who ran the institution after Tevis turned it over to them in 1879. The exhibit contains photos of girls who attended the school, programs and catalogues, dresses worn by Principal Clara Poynter and student Sally Johnson Scearce, school desks, diplomas, memorabilia from the 1999 play, “Science Hill 1919”, photos on loan from the Shelby County Public Library, and many other items.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org