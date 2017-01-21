Science With a Twist: Ascend

Kentucky Science Center's annual fundraising event, Science With a Twist, is a different kind of gala. This year's theme: Ascend. Leave black-tie behind, cut out the cocktail attire, and dress for adventure: your interpretation of earth, sky, or space. Sneakers encouraged, stuffiness discouraged. This event is always engaging and fun; this year it may be a little surreal too...

All proceeds from the event go toward our mission of encouraging people of all ages to Do Science in engaging, educational, and entertaining ways to inspire a lifetime of learning. Join Kentucky Science Center with your support as we provide impactful educational experiences for science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org