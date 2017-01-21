Science With a Twist: Ascend

to Google Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Science With a Twist: Ascend

Kentucky Science Center's annual fundraising event, Science With a Twist, is a different kind of gala. This year's theme: Ascend. Leave black-tie behind, cut out the cocktail attire, and dress for adventure: your interpretation of earth, sky, or space. Sneakers encouraged, stuffiness discouraged. This event is always engaging and fun; this year it may be a little surreal too...

All proceeds from the event go toward our mission of encouraging people of all ages to Do Science in engaging, educational, and entertaining ways to inspire a lifetime of learning. Join Kentucky Science Center with your support as we provide impactful educational experiences for science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org

Info

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

502-560-7128

to Google Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Science With a Twist: Ascend - 2017-01-21 19:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Friday

December 30, 2016

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™