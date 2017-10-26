Scientist will discuss revelations from JunoCam

The NASA space probe Juno contains many scientific instruments but there’s one camera-telescope that’s on board primarily for public science and outreach. Planetary scientist Candice Hansen will speak Oct. 26 at the University of Louisville about the clouds, storms and other results that JunoCam has revealed since arriving at Jupiter’s orbit last year.

Hansen will discuss “JunoCam: Pictures of Jupiter from a New Perspective” at 6:30 p.m. in Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium. The free, public talk is the annual Bullitt Lecture in Astronomy.

The scientist was responsible for developing and operating the visible-light JunoCam as a member of the NASA team running the Jupiter orbiter that launched in 2011. She is a senior scientist with the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, where she has continued her research after retiring after more than 30 years with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

UofL’s physics and astronomy department, the Society of Women in Physics and Astronomy and the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium present the annual Bullitt lectures through an endowment established by the family of former U.S. Solicitor General William Marshall Bullitt.

For more information, contact Gerry Williger at 502-852-0821 or gmwill06@louisville.edu or visit physics.louisville.edu