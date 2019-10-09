Scott County Heart Walk

Georgetown Community Hospital 1140 Lexington Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

The third annual Scott County Heart Walk will be held on October 19, 2019 at Georgetown Community Hospital (1140 Lexington Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324). Registration begins at 9 am with the walk itself kicking off at 9:30 am. A community health fair will be held from 8 am - 12 pm.

For more information visit heart.org/CentralKYWalk

