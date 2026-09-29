Scotty McCreery at Renfro Valley

× Expand Scotty mccreery scotty mccreery

Scotty McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The 31-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved 6 No.1 hits: the recent "Cab in a Solo," the RIAA Platinum certified "Damn Strait," the RIAA Gold certified "You Time," the RIAA Gold certified "In Between," the RIAA Platinum certified "This is It," and the RIAA Triple Platinum certified "Five More Minutes." His most recent album is Rise & Fall, and his current EP is Scooter & Friends, containing the smash hit “Bottle Rockets” featuring Hootie & The Blowfish.

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