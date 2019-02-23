Scotty McCreery in Concert

American Idol winner in 2011, Scotty McCreery comes to Bowling Green's SKyPAC with special guest Fairground Saints.

"I've lived a lot of life since my last record," says Scotty McCreery. "I moved out on my own, I travelled across the country and the world, I got engaged, I was dropped by my label, I was even robbed at gunpoint. So I really wanted this album to show who Scotty is at 24, what's going on in my life, and I think we accomplished that."

With his third album (plus a chart-topping Christmas record), the young star takes a huge creative step forward. He co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, working with some of the finest songwriters in Nashville to eXpress a wide range of emotions and musical styles. And after a lengthy legal struggle that kept him on the sidelines for several years, McCreery placed a bold bet with his career that has paid off with a new label and a reinvigorated attitude.

For more information call (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com/events/scotty-mccreery/