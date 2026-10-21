× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Scouts In Action! Kentucky Historical Society, America 250 Kentucky

$15 per scout (one chaperone included)

Join us for this day-long event where Scouts will participate in workshops that teach Kentuckians how to be active, engaged citizens. Scouts will learn about civic responsibilities and how our government functions. All Scouts are encouraged to come and work toward badges and goals related to Civics and History!

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/scouts-in-action