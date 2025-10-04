SCREAMGIRLS On 04 October 2025

× Expand SCREAMGIRLS SCREAMGIRLS

The movie SCREAMGIRLS is in production and beyond all the setbacks, budget cuts and on-set mishaps, murder breaks out on the set. Whodunnit? Was it Regina Jones, star of the movie, who might have felt threatened by the rising stardom of Kaddy Morris? Was it Effie Wieners doing Regina's bidding and leaching off her stardom? Was it the clueless Karen Robinson? Maybe not as dumb as she acts? Or could it be the Director Curtis Duvall sabotaging his own film because of how bad the screen tests have been, or maybe his bumbling assistant Jenn Coco? Or what about the flamboyant hair and make-up technician, Damian Sparkles? Well, Detective Norberry Gumshoe is on the case to find out.

Date and Time: On Sat, 04 Oct 2025 19:30 - 20:30

Venue details: PLAY Dance Bar (Louisville), 1101 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40206, United States

Prices:

Door General Admission: USD 30.00,

Door Reserved Table (for 4): USD 140.00,

Presale General Admission: USD 25.00,

Reserved Table (for 4): USD 120.00

Artists: Regina Jones, Effie Weiners, Curtis Duval, Damien Sparkles, Norberry Gumshoe, Kaddy Morris, Karen Robinson

