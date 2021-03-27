Sculpture Saturday Tour: Herstory

Saturday, March 27

1 to 2pm

$10 per person (registration required)

(Yes Card Approved**)

All ages welcome; children accompanied by adult

Join us for a 1-hour walking tour* of contemporary sculptures by women artists. Founding Director, Melanie VanHouten, will share the Park’s herstory and the central role that women have played since the park’s inception.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org