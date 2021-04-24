Sculpture Saturday Tour: International Sculpture Day!
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Sculpture Saturday Tour: International Sculpture Day!
Saturday, April 24
1 to 2pm
$10 per person (YES Card approved)
Registration required
All ages welcome; children accompanied by adult
Happy International Sculpture Day (#isday)! Join Artist in Residence, Riley Fichter, for a 1-hour walking tour* of NEW sculptures on exhibit at JSP.
Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.
Sculpture Saturday Tours occur the last Saturday of each month and feature a different theme each month. Join us!
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org