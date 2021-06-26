Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike

to

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike

Saturday, June 26

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Registration Required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join Lucy Azubuike, 2018 JSP Artist in Residence, as your guide to explore the “tree art” in the Park! You will learn more about Lucy’s sculpture on exhibit, how she captures tree art, and how to connect with nature in a new way. You can learn more about Lucy’s work on her website.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from those not in your household. Thank you!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org

Info

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-352-7082
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike - 2021-06-26 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike - 2021-06-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike - 2021-06-26 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike - 2021-06-26 13:00:00 ical