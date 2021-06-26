Sculpture Saturday Tour: Tree Art with Lucy Azubuike

Saturday, June 26

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Registration Required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join Lucy Azubuike, 2018 JSP Artist in Residence, as your guide to explore the “tree art” in the Park! You will learn more about Lucy’s sculpture on exhibit, how she captures tree art, and how to connect with nature in a new way. You can learn more about Lucy’s work on her website.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from those not in your household. Thank you!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org