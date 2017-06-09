The Sands of Time: Sculpture to Celebrate Kentucky’s 225 Year History

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea celebrates Kentucky’s 225th Anniversary, with the creation of an original sand sculpture by Internationally known artist Damon Farmer, bringing Kentucky history to life in sand.

Directly in front of the Center on a circle of pavement, Farmer will sculpt 10 tons of compacted wet sand over three days, into a montage of portraits and scenes from Kentucky’s rich history. Some of the artist’s design includes Abraham Lincoln, bourbon, horses, Daniel Boone and even Natural Bridge!

Todd Finley, executive director of the Center states, “We are excited to invite travelers and people throughout the region to come and see art and history join forces – to watch sand turn into an amazing three dimensional sculpture of Kentucky history! “

Starting on Sunday, June 4, and continuing, through Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6, Farmer will sculpt a huge pile of compacted sand into intricate imagery. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on these three days, visitors can watch Farmer carve and shape sand using only the simplest of tools. Carving from top to bottom, he will carefully sculpt the wet sand to illustrate moments in Kentucky’s history.

Farmer, who is currently in Italy creating a sand sculpture states, “My long-time avocation of sculpting sand gradually blossomed into a major aspect of my commercial work, and it now provides me opportunities to share my favorite art form worldwide.”

The Kentucky Artisan Center will celebrate the completion of this historic sculpture with an open to the public event held on Friday, June 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Present will be sculptor Damon Farmer and guest speakers including Travel and Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum and newly designated poet laureate Frederick Smock, of Louisville, reading selected poems.

