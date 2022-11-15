Sean Dietrich at The Capitol - Bowling Green

Sean Dietrich is a columnist, and novelist, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, Good Grit, The Tallahassee Democrat, South Magazine, the Bitter Southerner, Thom Magazine, The Birmingham News, The Mobile Press Register, and he has authored fourteen books.

A mediocre sailor and fisherman, a biscuit connoisseur, and barbecue competition judge, when he’s not writing, he spends much of his time aboard his fourteen-foot fishing boat (The S.S. Squirrel), along with his bloodhound, Thelma Lou.

