Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas at the Norton Center for the Arts

Join Champion Scottish fiddler Seán Heely and a cast of nationally-acclaimed Celtic performers on a magical journey through Scotland and Ireland during the holidays. The fiddle and bagpipes will sweep you away to Christmastime and Winter Solstice celebrations, along with featured dancers from Scottish and Irish traditions guaranteed to lift your holiday spirits and warm your heart.

Kilts and tartan abound as the show travels through ancient Gaelic carols and songs, tucked in perfectly with lively Irish tunes and familiar Christmas and seasonal melodies with a Celtic twist.

