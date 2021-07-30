× Expand Sean Keller's Episode I-IX: A One Man Show I-IX: A One Man Show is a solo adaptation of the entire Star Wars saga (episodes I-IX), imbued with actor/writer/comedian Sean Keller’s unique humor and spot-on vocal impressions. Both casual fans and diehards alike will love this R-rated spin on a galaxy far, far away.NOT FOR CHILDREN. This show is as blue as the milk on Tatooine.In addition to playing over 60 different Star Wars characters, Keller will be aided by self-recorded, humorous variations on the famous films’ soundtracks. There will also be original artwork projected behind him as he “travels” to dozens of alien environments. In less than 90 minutes, Keller perfectly captures the unedited feelings of nerds everywhere as he recaps and riffs his way through the Prequels, Original Trilogy, & Sequel films.Don't miss the Star Wars universe as you've never seen it before!Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.Be kind,Unwind

For more information call (502) 386-6314 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7129