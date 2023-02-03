× Expand Planet of the Tapes Planet of the Tapes

The Sean Smith Comedy Experience

Come experience the comedy of Sean Smith! Sean has been performing in clubs and colleges for over 16 years. This performance, he’s making a show for the audience to experience more than just traditional stand up comedy! Zach Wycuff and Raul Lopez round out the a show you’ll sure to talk about for days to come!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 3, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 3, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

Feb 4, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 4, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/32033-the-sean-smith-comedy-experience