Sean Whiting w/ Clark Sexton Past & Present EP Release

× Expand Sean Whiting Sean Whiting

Sean Whiting w/Clarke Sexton Past and Present EP Release - Born in the mountains of West Virginia and raised in the hills of eastern Kentucky, Sean Whiting is a singer/songwriter based out of the small eastern Kentucky town of Paintsville in Johnson county which is also known for being the former home of Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle. With noted influences like the Allman Brothers, Free, ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots and Hank Williams Jr., his style is a unique blend of blues, rock and country known to some as Appalachian Rock. His sound is saturated with the feel of the south and intensity of soul and the blues. Having been writing and performing for the last 20 years, Sean has had the privilege to share the stage with such artists as Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Rival Sons and L.A. Guns.

Tickets $10.00 Per Person in Advance or $12.00 at the door as available (Sold by the Table)

Reserve Tickets at www.TheVenue109.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQhgCf6Q3vQ

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com