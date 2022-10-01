Second Annual Mogadishu Mile Fitness Competition

× Expand Kentucky Wounded Heroes, Queenslake Farm Mogadishu Mile

Kentucky Wounded Heroes and Queenslake Farm present the 2nd annual Mogadishu Mile four-man outdoor team fitness competition. The event is held in honor of the men of Task Force Ranger, the inspiration behind Black Hawk Down.

For more information visit kentuckywoundedheroes.net/events/mogadishu-mile-2022/