Second Annual Mogadishu Mile Fitness Competition

Queenslake Farm 292 Soards Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Kentucky Wounded Heroes and Queenslake Farm present the 2nd annual Mogadishu Mile four-man outdoor team fitness competition. The event is held in honor of the men of Task Force Ranger, the inspiration behind Black Hawk Down.

For more information visit kentuckywoundedheroes.net/events/mogadishu-mile-2022/

