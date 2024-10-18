Second Annual Par-Tee Golf Scramble
to
Shawnee Golf Course 460 Northwestern Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40212
I Would Rather Be Reading
Join Us for IWRBR's Second Annual Par-Tee Golf Scramble
Second Annual Par-Tee Golf Scramble
Join Us for IWRBR's Second Annual Par-Tee Golf Scramble!
Registration is now open for the second Annual Par-Tee Golf Scramble, taking place on October 18, 2024, at Shawnee Golf Course. Gather your friends or colleagues and sign up for a fun-filled day of golf, camaraderie, and community support.
Whether you're registering as a single ($125) or a foursome ($500), every participant will receive one bottle of I Would Rather Be Reading's exclusive Monk's Road Wheated Bourbon Single Barrel Pick.
Secure your spot today and help support I Would Rather Be Reading's mission to provide educational programs for our local youth!
For more information call 5027109710 or visit cli.re/77462-second-annual-par-tee-golf-scramble