Second Annual Scholarship Reception

to Google Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00

Corte Lima 101 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Second Annual Scholarship Reception

First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass will be honoring our second annual scholarship recipients at a Reception brunch of light refreshments on Saturday, April 11th from 11:00am-12:30pm at Corto Lima.

Former BCTC President Dr. Augusta Julian will be the guest speaker for the event.

For more information visit firstgenwomenbg.org

Info

Corte Lima 101 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Second Annual Scholarship Reception - 2020-04-11 11:00:00