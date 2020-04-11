Second Annual Scholarship Reception
Corte Lima 101 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky
First Generation Women Achievers of the Bluegrass will be honoring our second annual scholarship recipients at a Reception brunch of light refreshments on Saturday, April 11th from 11:00am-12:30pm at Corto Lima.
Former BCTC President Dr. Augusta Julian will be the guest speaker for the event.
For more information visit firstgenwomenbg.org
