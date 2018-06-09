Second Saturday – Around the World

In coordination with Metro United Way and their Kindergarten Countdown initiative, we’re spending our Second Saturday touring around the world.

Bilingual children’s music group Evan and Vanessa will be performing at 11am and 1pm. Our friends from The Louisville Free Public Library will be here with books you can enjoy (and even check out), and we will have live performances, crafts, and hands-on activities all around the museum.

Children who will be starting Kindergarten in the fall of 2018 will get in free with one adult, this day only.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org