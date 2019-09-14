× Expand Frazier History Museum Many instruments used in jug bands drawn with facial features.

Second Saturday - Celebrating Music

In honor the opening of our newest Exhibit “Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky,” and this weekend’s National Jug Band Jubilee at the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre on Louisville’s riverfront, we’ll be dedicating our Second Saturday to one of Louisville’s greatest gifts to the world – Jug band music!

Join us to make some instruments, make a joyful noise, and enjoy our new exhibit dedicated to Kentucky’s role in popular music. From Jug bands, to Rock and Roll, Kentucky has never been short on talent, so come see – and hear- for yourselves!

Activities included in the price of admission | Free for Frazier Members.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org