Second Saturday: Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Take advantage of $5 February with a perfect way for families to enjoy the day together.

Our friends from Hound Dog Press will be here to demonstrate 19th century printing press equipment and help you print your own Valentine’s Day greeting card.

From candy to cards to crazy traditions, we’ll dedicate the day to love and families of past and present. We’ll also have special hands-on artifact touch stations, great performances and even a reading of love letters between the past Presidents and First Ladies!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org