Second Saturday: Explorers and Trailblazers and Kindergarten Countdown

Amazing, awe-inspiring stories come to light when you explore your city, your state and the world around you. Come blaze your own trail as you laugh and learn through special objects, games, crafts and our great live performances. Follow in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea . . . of sailors who conquered the seas . . . and astronauts who made it to the moon.

Make sure to join our friends from the Louisville Free Public Library to help you select a book with more stories of adventure and daring-do. You can even check out a book with your library card!

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org