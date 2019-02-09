× Expand Mick Sullivan Second Saturday - February

Second Saturday Family Day - Inventions and Innovators

Get the most out of $5 February and learn the incredible origins of some very familiar objects that you use every day. With special objects pulled from our collection, crafts, games and performances, we’ll help you discover the incredible origins of the stoplight, Exit Sign, light bulb and more!

We’ll highlight Kentucky-born African American inventor Garrett Morgan, have demonstrations by our friends from the Thomas Edison House, and showcase the talents of student representatives from the award-winning Meyzeek Middle School Robotics Team.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org