Second Saturday Family Day: Kentucky Crafts

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Second Saturday Family Day: Kentucky Crafts

Throughout its history, Kentucky has been home to creative people in pursuit of excellence in their craft and today you can meet some of them in person. Mary Reed and Wayne Ferguson are both artists featured in the Kentucky Craft Luminaries exhibition, and they’ll both be here for Second Saturday to offer visitors a chance to see them work and even give their art forms a try themselves. Visitors will have the opportunity to make a corn husk doll, mold clay with a master, play a dulcimer, see several of our live performances, and much more!

Our Second Saturday programming is included in the price of museum admission (free for Members!).

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
