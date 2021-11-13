Second Saturday Flea Market
to
Laurel Bend 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040
Come out to Laurel Bend for our NEW monthly flea market in beautiful Falmouth, KY. We will have it EVERY MONTH on the Second Saturday of the month from 10am – 2pm, rain or shine, sleet or snow. We can move indoors or out, depending on the weather, as we have plenty of room on this gorgeous property!
Come out and see vendors of all kinds – both new and used merchandise including:
Country and farm collectibles, Primitives
Glassware and Estate finds
Crafts of all kinds
Produce and Farm items
Food products
For more information call (931) 302-1009 or visit laurelbend.org