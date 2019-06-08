Second Saturday: Hamilton
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Hamilton in the Champagne Parlor
Second Saturday: Hamilton
Come celebrate Hamilton’s arrival in Louisville with us as we look at the man behind the story -
AND GIVE AWAY A FEW TICKETS WHILE WE ARE AT IT!!!
We’ll have performances by Olmsted Academy North’s choir The Ambassadors, games, crafts, a scavenger hunt to go with our mini-Hamilton exhibit and more!
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History