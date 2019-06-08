× Expand Frazier History Museum Hamilton in the Champagne Parlor

Second Saturday: Hamilton

Come celebrate Hamilton’s arrival in Louisville with us as we look at the man behind the story -

AND GIVE AWAY A FEW TICKETS WHILE WE ARE AT IT!!!

We’ll have performances by Olmsted Academy North’s choir The Ambassadors, games, crafts, a scavenger hunt to go with our mini-Hamilton exhibit and more!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org