Second Saturday in Honor of Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mother’s Day with some family-friendly fun, including a special performance by bilingual musicians Evan and Vanessa.

There’d be little history at all if there weren’t moms, so join us as we celebrate Mother’s Day in the only way we know how! Some moms are tough, some moms have impeccable fashion, some moms are creative, but all moms are awesome. Discover some of these great stories in our galleries with a scavenger hunt and hands-on object stations, meet some famous moms, make something to take home to your mom and much more.

There's no need to register to be able join in on the fun! Second Saturday programming is included with the cost of admission and free for Members.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org