Second Saturday in Honor of Mother’s Day

There’d be little history at all if there weren’t for moms, so join us as we celebrate Mother’s Day in the only way we know how! Some moms are tough, some moms have impeccable fashion, some moms are creative, but all moms are awesome. Discover some of these great stories in our galleries with a scavenger hunt and hands-on object stations, meet some famous moms, make something to take home to your mom and much more.

We’ll also have a special guest with an amazing approach to fashion.

What happens when recycled materials and fashion collide? We’ll have Lauren Woods on hand to share her historical interpretations of clothing made from VHS tape. While you’re here, try the process for yourself!

Ms. Woods is an artist and costume technician, specializing in historical clothing. She has worked with Universities and Performing companies across the U.S.A.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org