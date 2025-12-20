Second Saturday at International Book Project
International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
International Book Project
Second Saturday at International Book Project
Stop by International Book Project to take advantage of our new once-monthly weekend hours! Browse hundreds of gently used books at unbeatable prices. All of our books are $5 or less and every purchase directly supports our mission to promote literacy worldwide.
Buy a book. Change a life.
For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org