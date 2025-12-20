Second Saturday at International Book Project

International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Stop by International Book Project to take advantage of our new once-monthly weekend hours! Browse hundreds of gently used books at unbeatable prices. All of our books are $5 or less and every purchase directly supports our mission to promote literacy worldwide.

Buy a book. Change a life.

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org

Info

Kids & Family, Markets
