Second Saturday at International Book Project

International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Second Saturday is here — our new once-a-month bookstore hours at International Book Project!

Browse countless gently used books — bestsellers, classics, children’s stories, cookbooks, and more — all for $5 or less.

🌎 Here’s the best part: Every book you buy helps us send books to schools, libraries, and communities in need around the world.

Bring a friend, grab a tote bag, and shop with purpose — because every book makes a difference, from Lexington to beyond.

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
8592546771
