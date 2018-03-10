Second Saturday: Music In Our Schools Month

Music has great power to create joy and to bring people together. Join us as we celebrate music in our schools and community with performances by several JCPS Ensembles, as well as hands-on opportunities to learn about some of the music of our shared history. Through games, hands-on objects, video and more, families will head home hummin’ a tune.

11:00 - The Louisville ORFF Ensemble, comprised of JCPS students from several schools

12:00 - TBD

2:00 – The Audubon Chorus Singers from Audubon Traditional Elementary

General Admission: $12, Children (Age 5-17): $8, Senior (60+) & Military: $10

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/scouts/