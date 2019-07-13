Second Saturday - Olmsted!

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Come join us for a celebration of Louisville’s favorite parks and the architect behind them! We’ll have fun hands-on activities about everything Olmsted’s Louisville. While you’re here, enjoy a panel discussion Celebrating 150 Years of Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism, and Ale-8 will be celebrating their birthday in our Gateway Garden.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
