Second Stride Champions Night at Molly Malone's Covington

Second Stride Champions Night

$20 suggested donation at the door.

Come out to Molly Malone’s on Baxter Ave. for the only fundraiser Derby week has that is specifically for the horses! A night of fun, friends, celebrity guests, handicapping the Derby, live entertainment, auctions, raffles and more. Celebrating and supporting Thoroughbred aftercare!

For more information, please call 502.241.8440 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/