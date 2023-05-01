Second Stride Champions Night at Molly Malone's Covington
Molly Malone's Irish Pub and Restaurant 112 E. Fourth St., Covington, Kentucky 41011
Second Stride Champions Night
$20 suggested donation at the door.
Come out to Molly Malone’s on Baxter Ave. for the only fundraiser Derby week has that is specifically for the horses! A night of fun, friends, celebrity guests, handicapping the Derby, live entertainment, auctions, raffles and more. Celebrating and supporting Thoroughbred aftercare!
For more information, please call 502.241.8440 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/