Second Stride Derby Party + Auction

Second Stride is a non-profit organization providing rehabilitation, retraining and adoption of retired thoroughbred racehorses. As a Kentucky certified equine rescue provider, Second Stride offers a place for owners to send thoroughbred horses to retire from racing with dignity. Our farm has retraining facilities and services to give racehorses a new career. Second Stride has a rigorous adoption process to ensure their horses and those who adopt them are a good match, and the new owner’s intended use for the horse suits its health and capabilities. In 2016 we adopted out 147 thoroughbreds to qualified homes!

As our largest fundraiser, the Second Stride Derby Party + Auction offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities to leverage a dynamic promotional campaign during Kentucky Derby week. Our 2016 event raised over $30,000 to support Second Stride and was a local favorite; attended by fans, industry professionals, media personalities, and Kentucky Derby connections. A wonderful way to kick-off Derby week in Louisville!

We hope you will join us for this entertaining evening that has become a favorite of the racing community.

For more information contact Carrie Redmon at 502.641.6303 or carrie@secondstride.org