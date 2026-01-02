Second Sunday Brunch Erlanger

Receptions Event Centers 1379 Donaldson Highway, Kentucky 41018

A Sunday to Savor: Our Monthly Second Sunday Brunch offers a premier buffet experience for the whole family. Indulge in an expansive selection featuring a made-to-order omelet station, warm Belgian waffles with sweet fruit toppings, and a variety of savory breakfast and lunch entrées. While you savor the meal, keep the kids entertained with our onsite balloon artist and coloring station. Whether celebrating a milestone or just a relaxing morning out, it’s the perfect way to spend your Sunday.

For more information call 5138604100 or visit receptionsinc.com/second-sunday-brunch-in-erlanger/

